ECB's Lane: We are carefully monitoring the rise in yields

ECB chief economist, Philip Lane, speaks to Expansión

Effect of lockdown on the economy is less than it was last year

We think a lot of the pandemic shock will be offset by the end of the year

What we are seeing now is not a significant, persistent change in inflation path

Excessive tightening in yields is inconsistent in fighting shock to inflation path



We will be continuing to keep an eye on things day by day

There is no risk of overheating the economy with stimulus

The recovery will be faster if fiscal policy makes its contribution

Lowering rates further is still a credible option, all tools are still available

Just take note that this interview was conducted on 22 February i.e. start of the week, so that predates the movement in the market that we saw yesterday and most of this week.





Hence, there isn't much else besides a couple of token remarks on inflation and the economy, though policymakers everywhere will be taking notice of yesterday's action.



