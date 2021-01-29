ECB's Makhlouf: Rate cut not warranted right now

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Comments by ECB policymaker, Gabriel Makhlouf

  • Doesn't see a ECB rate cut coming at the moment
  • But it is certainly an option if needed
  • Uncertainty remains high
  • Cautiously optimistic about economic outlook
  • Keeping a very close eye on euro strength
I don't think it was ever a serious threat besides putting out some verbal intervention to try and jolt the market into pinning the euro lower. Interestingly, Makhlouf also makes a comment on the euro - which seems to be the ECB playbook right now.

The receding rate cut talk adds to Kazaks remarks yesterday here. Former ECB vice president, Vitor Constancio, shared his thoughts on the matter yesterday as well:

