ECB's Makhlouf: Rate cut not warranted right now

Comments by ECB policymaker, Gabriel Makhlouf

Doesn't see a ECB rate cut coming at the moment

But it is certainly an option if needed

Uncertainty remains high

Cautiously optimistic about economic outlook

Keeping a very close eye on euro strength





The receding rate cut talk adds to Kazaks remarks yesterday here . Former ECB vice president, Vitor Constancio, shared his thoughts on the matter yesterday as well:

I don't think it was ever a serious threat besides putting out some verbal intervention to try and jolt the market into pinning the euro lower. Interestingly, Makhlouf also makes a comment on the euro - which seems to be the ECB playbook right now.