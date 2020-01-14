ECB's Mersch: Euro area economy, inflation is giving good signs of stabilisation

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Comments by ECB governing council member, Yves Mersch


  • We were proven right to have accommodative policies
  • Other policy areas need to kick in to help the ECB
He definitely sounds confident but really, I still reckon it is too early to say that the euro area economic slowdown has reached its nadir towards the end of last year.

If anything else, I wouldn't be surprised if the region is going to experience a period of low growth with possibly low inflation for quite some time yet to come.

