ECB's Mersch: Euro area economy, inflation is giving good signs of stabilisation
Comments by ECB governing council member, Yves Mersch
- We were proven right to have accommodative policies
- Other policy areas need to kick in to help the ECB
He definitely sounds confident but really, I still reckon it is too early to say that the euro area economic slowdown has reached its nadir towards the end of last year.
If anything else, I wouldn't be surprised if the region is going to experience a period of low growth with possibly low inflation for quite some time yet to come.