ECB's Mersch: Euro area economy, inflation is giving good signs of stabilisation

Comments by ECB governing council member, Yves Mersch





We were proven right to have accommodative policies

Other policy areas need to kick in to help the ECB

He definitely sounds confident but really, I still reckon it is too early to say that the euro area economic slowdown has reached its nadir towards the end of last year.





If anything else, I wouldn't be surprised if the region is going to experience a period of low growth with possibly low inflation for quite some time yet to come.



