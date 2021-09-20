ECB's Schnabel: As inflation outlook brightens, when asset purchases end is more important

Remarks by ECB executive board member, Isabel Schnabel

Less important is how much central bank buys or when reduction of purchases begin

ECB asset purchases will remain crucial in the time to come

Paves the way out of the pandemic and towards reaching inflation target

Stock of asset purchases provides substantial, persistent policy stimulus

But there may be a point where positive effects of QE could even reverse

Forward guidance cannot fully substitute asset purchases





As such, a lot of her remarks here are purely conjecture, in case anyone needs reminding.