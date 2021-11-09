ECB's Schnabel: Central banks must pay more attention to house prices

Comments from the ECB's Schnabel:





House prices need more attention from financial stability and price stability perspective

Owner-occupied housing would have contributed between 0.4 and 0.5 pp to a new, augmented HICP

Monetary policy cannot turn a blind eye on loan growth in an institutional setting in which macroprudential policies are, in principle, the first line of defense but are not yet fully effective

It's likely that large stock of ECB assets in conjunction with forward guidance will prevent an unwarranted tightening of long-term rates after QE

In raising rates before ending QE, central banks would be willingly accepting losses on their balance sheets that would ultimately lead to losses for the average tax payer

Significant uncertainty remains as to how persistent some of the current price pressures will prove to be



These are all good points.