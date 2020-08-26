ECB's Schnabel: Negative interest rate policy has been successful

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Comments by ECB executive board member, Isabel Schnabel

  • Negative rates can have side effects on bank profitability, risk-taking behaviour
  • Past few years suggest that positive effects have dominated
  • Side effects are likely to become more relevant over time though
  • The pandemic is a wake-up call for governments to foster innovation, growth
  • There is considerable uncertainty with regards to precise level of 'reversal rate'
  • Current estimates suggest that the ECB has not reached effective lower bound

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose