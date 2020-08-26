ECB's Schnabel: Negative interest rate policy has been successful
Comments by ECB executive board member, Isabel Schnabel
- Negative rates can have side effects on bank profitability, risk-taking behaviour
- Past few years suggest that positive effects have dominated
- Side effects are likely to become more relevant over time though
- The pandemic is a wake-up call for governments to foster innovation, growth
- There is considerable uncertainty with regards to precise level of 'reversal rate'
- Current estimates suggest that the ECB has not reached effective lower bound