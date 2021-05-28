ECB's Schnabel on yields: This is precisely what we would expect and want to see

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Remarks by ECB executive board member, Isabel Schnabel

  • Recent rise in yields is a factor of improved outlook
  • This is precisely what we would expect and want to see
  • Remaining PEPP envelope is "quite large"
  • Economy has reached a turning point, short-term outlook has improved
  • A premature removal of ECB support would be a great mistake
Her comments on yields strike a stark contrast with what we heard from Panetta earlier in the week here. It looks like there is a different sense of opinion within the ECB ranks on how things are progressing and that sets up an interesting 10 June meeting.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose