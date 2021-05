ECB's Schnabel on yields: This is precisely what we would expect and want to see

Remarks by ECB executive board member, Isabel Schnabel

Recent rise in yields is a factor of improved outlook

This is precisely what we would expect and want to see

Remaining PEPP envelope is "quite large"

Economy has reached a turning point, short-term outlook has improved

A premature removal of ECB support would be a great mistake





Her comments on yields strike a stark contrast with what we heard from Panetta earlier in the week here . It looks like there is a different sense of opinion within the ECB ranks on how things are progressing and that sets up an interesting 10 June meeting.