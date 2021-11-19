ECBs Weidman: We should not ignore the risk of too high inflation
Weidmann is leaving his post for personal reasons at the end of the year
The ECBs Weidmann (German governor) is on the wires saying:
- We should not ignore the risk of too high inflation
- Must remain watchful of inflation
- Monetary policy should not commit to its current very expansionary stance for too long
- If required to safeguard price stability monetary policy as a whole will have to be normalized
- Inflation rates will probably take longer than previously projected to recede
- Pandemic could have eight market impact on inflation setting that could mean that inflation won't fall below target in the medium-term
- central banks will, under pressure from governments to keep policy loose for longer than needed
The EURUSD has fallen to a fresh 16 month low. It is now down 1% on the day.