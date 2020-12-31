ECB's Weidmann says do not expect central banks to keep interest rates low forever

Bundesbank President and hence ECB board member Jens Weidmann in an interview with a German newspaper.

We expect Germany's debt burden during the pandemic to be smaller than during the 2008 financial crisis

says he doesn't expect second coronavirus wave to inflict more economic damage than first wave

German government's emergency fiscal measures must be terminated once crisis unleashed by the pandemic is over

says 2021 general election in Germany should play no role in the decision to end or extend economic rescue measures

governments should not expect central banks to keep interest rates low forever

if price outlook requires it, there must be a turning point in terms of interest rates in euro zone

price pressures in euro zone are expected to remain subdued in coming years

a shift in interest rate policy can take some time

governments should prepare for interest hikes and not pretend that their debt burden is easy to service

ECB will not take into consideration public debt servicing costs if price stability requires higher interest rates

economic outlook ultimately depends on how covid infections develop after lockdown



Net optimism on the economy from head of the BUBA but not signalling any imminent change to policy.





