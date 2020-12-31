ECB's Weidmann says do not expect central banks to keep interest rates low forever
Bundesbank President and hence ECB board member Jens Weidmann in an interview with a German newspaper.
- We expect Germany's debt burden during the pandemic to be smaller than during the 2008 financial crisis
- says he doesn't expect second coronavirus wave to inflict more economic damage than first wave
- German government's emergency fiscal measures must be terminated once crisis unleashed by the pandemic is over
- says 2021 general election in Germany should play no role in the decision to end or extend economic rescue measures
- governments should not expect central banks to keep interest rates low forever
- if price outlook requires it, there must be a turning point in terms of interest rates in euro zone
- price pressures in euro zone are expected to remain subdued in coming years
- a shift in interest rate policy can take some time
- governments should prepare for interest hikes and not pretend that their debt burden is easy to service
- ECB will not take into consideration public debt servicing costs if price stability requires higher interest rates
- economic outlook ultimately depends on how covid infections develop after lockdown
---
Net optimism on the economy from head of the BUBA but not signalling any imminent change to policy.
EUR is sitting just above 1.2300 as I update.