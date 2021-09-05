EU Commission's Gentiloni warns the ECB that tighter monetary policy would be a "big mistake"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The European Union's economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni spoke in a Bloomberg interview, sticking to the line that inflation is transitory:

  • "We are monitoring euro-area inflation -- we should monitor it very accurately -- but without making conclusions too soon"
  • "I think it would be a big mistake, because the mainstream consensus is on the fact that this inflation is still a temporary phenomenon."
His comments come ahead of the European Central Bank meeting this week

