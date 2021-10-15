Expectations for a PBOC reserve requirement ratio cut Friday

Earlier this week ANZ was out with a forecast for a 50 basis point cut in the RRR, or a targeted MLF.

(MLF is a medium term lending facility - basically a 6 month or one year loan to banks to encourage lending to business).





We'll get the People's Bank of China reference rate setting for the onshore yuan in a little under an hour's time and, if there is to be a RRR cr MLF that should follow very soon thereafter.





Good work from ANZ on putting their forecast out there. I would caution though that we do see such forecasts from time-to-time from various sources and most of them do not pan out. There are expectations of a cut from the PBOC so perhaps today is the day. Stay tuned!







