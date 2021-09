ING is calling a broad based RRR cut of 0.5 percentage points in October.

Adam posted in it here:

Something to watch for before then is coming up on Monday. The 20th will bring the People's Bank of China setting its one-year and five-year loan prime rates.





These have remained unchanged for 16 months.

one-year loan prime rate 3.85%

five year rate 4.65%

I'll have more on this on approach.