Fed and ECB events to keep an eye on this week
From the Federal Reserve we get minutes of the June monetary policy meeting on Wednesday 7 July 2021
- Markets will dissect these for more information on the likely timeline and criteria for QE tapering.
And, the European Central Bank are having an extraordinary meeting later this week. This is to finalise its 18 month long strategy review
- expectations are the Bank will shift its inflation target from the current "close to, but below, 2%" to something more like around 2%
I'll have more to come on these as we get closer.