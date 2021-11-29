Fed Chair Powell says factors pushing inflation higher will linger into 2022

Federal Reserve System Chair Powell - these from his prepared testimony (via Reuters)
- factors pushing inflation upward will linger well into next year
- inflation running
well above 2% goal, pushed up by pandemic-related supply and demand
imbalances
- continue to expect
inflation will move down significantly over the next year
- we will use our
tools to support economy and strong labor market, and to prevent
higher inflation from becoming entrenched
- economy continues
to strengthen
- conditions in labor
market have continued to improved
- still ground to
cover to reach maximum employment, expect progress to continue
- slack is
diminishing in the labor market
- rise in covid
cases, omicron variant pose downside risks to employment, increased
uncertainty for inflation
Powell sticking to the transitory inflation line, but it'll be into next year before it comes down.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.