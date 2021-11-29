Fed Chair Powell says factors pushing inflation higher will linger into 2022

factors pushing inflation upward will linger well into next year

inflation running well above 2% goal, pushed up by pandemic-related supply and demand imbalances

continue to expect inflation will move down significantly over the next year

we will use our tools to support economy and strong labor market, and to prevent higher inflation from becoming entrenched

economy continues to strengthen

conditions in labor market have continued to improved

still ground to cover to reach maximum employment, expect progress to continue

slack is diminishing in the labor market

rise in covid cases, omicron variant pose downside risks to employment, increased uncertainty for inflation

Powell sticking to the transitory inflation line, but it'll be into next year before it comes down.