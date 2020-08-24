Fed Chair Powell to speak this week - on the Bank's monetary policy framework review
Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell will speak at the Jackson Hole (virtual) symposium.
- at 9.10am NY time Thursday (1310GMT)
NAB speculate that if Powell confirms the Bank will be moving to some form of average inflation targeting regime, it would prove risk positive and dollar negative
Earlier previews of the event:ps. the agenda for the symposium will be released at 8pm NY time on Wednesday
- Fed Chair Powell to speak Thursday August 27
- Federal Reserve Jackson Hole summit is coming up - USD preview
- 0000GMT Thursday