Fed Chair Powell to speak this week - on the Bank's monetary policy framework review

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell will speak at the Jackson Hole (virtual) symposium.

  • at 9.10am NY time Thursday (1310GMT)
NAB speculate that if Powell confirms the Bank will be moving to some form of average inflation targeting regime, it would prove risk positive and dollar negative

ps. the agenda for the symposium  will be released at 8pm NY time on Wednesday 
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose