Fed Chair Powell will be speaking this week ... is he worried about rising UST yields?
Federal Reserve System Chair Powell will speak on Tuesday 23 February 2021
- From 1500 GMT
- to the US Senate Banking Committee where he'll deliver semi-annual testimony
Powell will speak the following day to the House Financial Services committee
We'll be watching for what Powell thinks on rising yields in the US. In the past month Powell has hammered down comments from other Fed officials surrounding a possible taper ... is he still of the same opinion and will this week's comments give any indication?