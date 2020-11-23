Fed Evans reiterates the Federal Reserve willing to do more

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans

would be surprised if the Fed raises rates before 2023, even if recovery is stronger than expected

Fed should not try to fine-tune inflation overshoot

Fed should get core inflation up to 2.5%

US economy needs more fiscal support, of the view we should go big

if economy deteriorates more, fed would be willing to do more

does not look like virus surge is getting strongly in the way of economic momentum Headlines via Reuters Headlines via Reuters









For a bunch of central bankers not even thinking about thinking about raising rates they sure spend a lot of time talking about when they may or may or not raise rates.