Fed Evans reiterates the Federal Reserve willing to do more
Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans
- would be surprised if the Fed raises rates before 2023, even if recovery is stronger than expected
- Fed should not try to fine-tune inflation overshoot
- Fed should get core inflation up to 2.5%
- US economy needs more fiscal support, of the view we should go big
- if economy deteriorates more, fed would be willing to do more
- does not look like virus surge is getting strongly in the way of economic momentum
For a bunch of central bankers not even thinking about thinking about raising rates they sure spend a lot of time talking about when they may or may or not raise rates.