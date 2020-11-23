Fed Evans reiterates the Federal Reserve willing to do more

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

 Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans 

  •  would be surprised if the Fed raises rates before 2023, even if recovery is stronger than expected
  • Fed should not try to fine-tune inflation overshoot
  • Fed should get core inflation up to 2.5%
  • US economy needs more fiscal support, of the view we should go big
  • if economy deteriorates more, fed would be willing to do more
  • does not look like virus surge is getting strongly in the way of economic momentum

Headlines via Reuters 

For a bunch of central bankers not even thinking about thinking about raising rates they sure spend a lot of time talking about when they may or may or not raise rates. 

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose