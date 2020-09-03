Fed Evans said partisan politics threatens as a very significant downside risk
Charles Evans is president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. He spoke Thursday in the US:
The Financial Times have a bit of a recap available (may be gated), and the piece is blunt:
- In one of the most direct interventions on fiscal matters from a leading US central banker, Charles Evans, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, said the course of the US recovery would "critically depend" on "substantial additional support" from fiscal authorities to avoid sharp reductions in household spending and a wave of business failures.
- "Partisan politics threatens to endanger additional fiscal relief. A lack of action or an inadequate one presents a very significant downside risk to the economy today"
Bolding above is mine. Evans is spot on.