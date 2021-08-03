Fed Gov. Bowman: It may take time for some people to reenter the labor force

Michelle Bowman, Fed Governor, is speaking. She says:

it may take time for some people to reenter the labor force



employment is still far below where it was despite recent gains



many households still face challenging times



more work to be done to get US economy back on a strong footing



Bowman is a permanent voting member on the Federal Reserve Board. Yesterday Fed Gov. Waller joined Fed Pres. Bullard in the hawkish camp, saying that he could see tapering starting in September. Bowman's initial comments are not heading that way.