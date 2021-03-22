Fed head Powell says Fed will continue to support the economy 'for as long as it takes'

Federal Reserve System Chair Powell, comments are from his testimony prepared for presenting to Congress

says economic recovery is far from complete, though situation today is much improved

says indicators of economic activity and employment have turned up recently

says recovery has progressed more quickly than generally expected and looks to be strengthening

says 6.2% unemployment rate underestimates labor market shortfall, particularly as participation remains notably below pre-pandemic levels

Fed will continue to support the economy for as long as it takes

says path of the economy continues to depend on the course of the virus

says Fed is committed to using full range of tools to support the economy





Powell with the remix of Draghi's "Whatever it takes ..."





Powell reiterating yet again the Fed will be on an easy path. Id bolded his labour market comment - The Fed wants the unemployment rate much lower and Powell indicating the jobles rate is higher than the official u/e measure is indicating - ie there is significant labour market slack.