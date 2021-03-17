Fed leaves rates unchanged with no changes to QE, as expected

Highlights of the FOMC statement on March 17, 2021:





Lower bound on Fed funds 0.00% as expected

Upper bound on Fed funds 0.25% as expected

Fed to continue to buy $80B/month in Treasuries

Fed to continue to buy $40B/month in MBS

Repeats that bond buys will continue to until 'substantial further progress' is made

Unanimous vote

Repeats language saying that policy will remain accommodative until inflation runs moderately above 2% for some time

Says indicators of economic activity and employment have turned up recently following a moderation in activity

Repeats that path of economy will depend significantly on course of virus and vaccinations

Full statement

Dot plot

Median dot plot for 2023 still shows no hike. Bit of a surprise. Just 7 of 18 dots show a hike in 2023. Most thought we'd see a majority put a dot there.







How the market looked moments before the FOMC decision:

The S&P 500 was down 20 points and Nasdaq down 1.1%. The S&P 500 was down 20 points and Nasdaq down 1.1%.





Afterwards the US dollar dropped and risk trades surged. USD/CAD fell to 1.2431, for instance.







