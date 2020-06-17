Fed Powell: Congressional support is critical at this time

The Fed's Powell has begun his Q&A to the House financial services panel. It is largely expected that he mirrors responses from yesterday.

The Fed Chair has been consistent with his call for fiscal policy. Of course Pres. Trump has been a critic of Powell in the past for not providing enough monetary policy. The recent comments from the White House center around a $1 trillion+ additional stimulus package. However, there has been some pushback from some fiscally conservative Republicans. Of course it is an election year, however, and the Pres/Republicans are at risk of losing the presidential election and control of the Senate. With risk of a more modest, prolonged bounce with the lower paid workers paying the greatest price, the chance for more stimulus is likely if they have hopes to win the election.