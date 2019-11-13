Fed Powell: Policy appropriate as long as the economy stays on track

Policy appropriate as long as economy stays on track



Baseline Outlook favorable but noteworthy risks remain



Sluggish growth abroad, trade uncertainty pose risks



Monitoring financial risks that are at moderate levels



Price pressures mutes, expectations at low end of range



Business debt high, core of financial sector resilient



Says he remains concerned by high, rising federal debt



Investors risk appetite elevated in some asset classes



Fiscal policy support important for economy in downturn



Consumption solid; job market, incomes favorable



A sustainable expansion of economic activity, strong labor market and inflation near symmetric 2% goal as most likely



Persistent below target inflation could lead to slide in longer-term inflation expectations



Levels of vulnerabilities and financial system at a moderate level



Federal government debt could restrain fiscal policy makers ability to support US economic activity in a downturn

For the December meeting, the expectations for unchanged policy are at 93.6%. The January meeting has expectations of a cut of 24% currently. The comments from Powell suggest that the Fed will indeed pause at the December meeting.





