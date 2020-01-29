Fed Powell press conference highlights
Feds Powell conducts press conference after January 2020 interest rate decision
Market reaction:
- Fed wants to avoid misinterpretation with inflation wording
- Not comfortable with inflation persistently under 2%
- Want to signal not comfortable with prices below goal
- We expect Bill purchases to make reserves ample in 2nd quarter
- Fed will know when adjustments have run course when reserves are durably at a sustainable level
- At some point the Fed will raise minimum bid rate on repos
- reserve levels will have to be at a level high enough to remain ample. 1.5 trillion will be the bottom end of the range
- he expects reserve fluctuation particularly around tax season
- Fed will provide more details and will keep the process a smooth one
- Fed's attention is just to raise the level of reserves. That is our sole intention
- Asked if Bill buying is QE , he says many things affect financial markets.
- Most forecasts underestimated labor participation gains
- Labor market continues to perform well
- Labor wages have moved from about 2% to 3% currently
- It is a bit surprising that wages haven't risen more given such low unemployment
- Gold has moved to new session highs at $1575.84
- US rates have moved lower with the 10 year falling to 1.5942%
- NASDAQ index up 47 points at 9316.69. S&P index up 11.3 points (was up 13 points)
- EURUSUD moved to New York session highs at 1.1015. A trendline on the hourly chart is just ahead at 1.1017 and the falling 100 hour moving average is 1.10232
- USDCHF is moving toward session lows. Markets trading at 0.9728 from 0.9743. USDJPY moves lower as well (109.10 currently from 109.20).
More from Powell presser:
- virus is a serious issue, significant human suffering
- coronavirus likely to disrupt activity in China, maybe world
- very uncertain about how far virus will spread
- Fed's carefully monitoring situation around coronavirus
- sees grounds for cautious optimism on global economy
- supportive financial conditions, trade tensions easing and lower odds of hard Brexit all contributed to more positive outlook
- We will continue to adjust IOER as appropriate to help move the effective rate for the middle of the range
- there is no current urgency to make decision on standing repo facility
- over the long term it is possible there is a financial stability risk from climate change
- in the very early stages of the impact from climate change
On China and USMCA
- Phase 1 deal with China and USMCA is without question positive and should support the economy over time
- Trade policies uncertainty remains elevated
- Still have 2 or 3 active trade discussions going on at the moment
- There is a wait and see attitude for businesses on trade
- We need to be patient on trade deals economic impact
- Does not yet see a decisive recovery for manufacturing
There is some modest moves to the downside in stocks and the USD has tilted to the downside (3:04 PM ET):
- S&P index up 6.5 points
- NASDAQ index up 32 points
- The USD has ticked lower through the presser on a modest basis.
More from the Powell press conference:
- We don't think there is imminent risk on Chinese debt
- Fed sees asset value valuations somewhat elevated, but not extreme
- household that is in a good place
- business debt is rising but not threatening stability
- vulnerabilities to financial stability is moderate overall
Press conference ends at 3:23 PM ET.