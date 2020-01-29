Fed Powell press conference highlights

More from Powell presser:

Phase 1 deal with China and USMCA is without question positive and should support the economy over time



Trade policies uncertainty remains elevated



Still have 2 or 3 active trade discussions going on at the moment



There is a wait and see attitude for businesses on trade



We need to be patient on trade deals economic impact



Does not yet see a decisive recovery for manufacturing



There is some modest moves to the downside in stocks and the USD has tilted to the downside (3:04 PM ET):