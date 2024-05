The USD is moving lower to start the trading day with the EURUSD and the GBPUSD stretching to the upside in early US trading. The USDJPY is trading up and down with the price trading above and below the 100 hour MA. It is moving lower to start the US session now. Can that momentum continue?

