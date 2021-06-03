Fed Williams: The time is not now to take any action

Feds Williams on Yahoo finance

Does not think that time to take action is now

He expects to see strong GDP growth this year



The overall picture is very positive



It's going to take some time for businesses and others to adjust



People want to get back to work but it will take several months to see progress



We should be thinking through all of the issues around the economic recovery and policy options



Right now his view is were not near the substantial further progress marker



It makes sense for the Fed to be thinking through options it has in the future



Economy is in a good trajectory but still quite a ways off from reaching substantial further progress



Demand is strongest supply-side of the economy has to catch up



See supply chain issues being worked out in the coming months



Some recent price increases are really just reversals of the price declines



Trimmed inflation measures show more moderate rises.



Reverse repo facility is working exactly as designed



Given strength of economic recovery and good market conditions, it is time to unwind the corporate bond holdings

Neutral rates are still very low across the globe







John Williams is the president of the New York Fed. As a result, he has a permanent vote on the FOMC board.

