Federal Reserve Chair Powell speaking Thursday - jawbone on rising yields incoming

Fed Chair Powell speaks on Thursday 4 March 2021

at 17.05 GMT

at a Wall Street Journal event

he will be discussing the US economy

he will not speak from a prepared text, its a Q&A session Preview of the event via Standard Chartered analysts, they expect Powell to say that there is scope for a policy response by the Fed if rising long-term Treasury yields threaten the economic recovery

expects Powell's speech to support calmer price action

market is likely to conclude that 1.50-1.60% for the 10-year yield is the top of the Fed's comfort zone for the near term

If Powell only repeats the Fed's current forward guidance and its view that near-term inflation will be transitory then this risks the market pushing yields higher

The analysts add that Powell is unlikely to mention options such as extending the duration of Treasury purchases or an Operation Twist. However, they say, these are likely paths the Fed would take if action were needed.







