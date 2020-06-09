Federal Reserve FOMC meeting Wednesday - preview (spoiler - keep the change)
Wednesday 10 June 2020 will bring the FOMC policy decision, and you can keep the change because there will be no change!
- The announcement is due at 1800GMT
In a nutshell, the Federal Open Market Committee will
- reaffirm its dovish forward guidance
- policy rate will stay pegged near zero (this will be the case until the recovery is solidified)
- QE will continue, as much as it takes ….
And, this handy guide is via Oxford Economics: