Federal Reserve FOMC meeting Wednesday - preview (spoiler - keep the change)

Wednesday 10 June 2020 will bring the FOMC policy decision, and you can keep the change because there will be no change!

The announcement is due at 1800GMT

In a nutshell, the Federal Open Market Committee will

reaffirm its dovish forward guidance

policy rate will stay pegged near zero (this will be the case until the recovery is solidified)

QE will continue, as much as it takes ….

And, this handy guide is via Oxford Economics:





