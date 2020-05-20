Federal Reserve FOMC minutes due Wednesday - preview

Federal Open Market Committee minutes due at 1800GMT on 20 May 2020

Monetary policy was left unchanged at the April meeting.





The minutes will be scoured for any clues or discussions that that took place on any new potential policies theBank is considering, and what the Committee had to say, if anything, on negative rates.





Only these past few days though we have had appearance by Fed Chair Powell on TV and in front of Congress so its unlikely there is much to be revealed in these minutes that Powell has not already disclosed.























