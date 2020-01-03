Fed's Barkin: 'Imagine an escalation with Iran' as a possible shock

Comments from Richmond Fed leader

  • US economy healthy with some risks and possible shocks
  • Reducing uncertainty would boost US growth
  • US growth easing to normal level, not underperforming
  • Encouraged by recent jobs and holiday spending reports
  • Still concerned US could 'talk ourselves' into a recession given uncertainty around the globe and domestic politics
  • Still concerned about weak business investment
The Fed attitude is very much in line with US equity markets, which are optimistic about the year ahead and the outlook for growth.

