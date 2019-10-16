Fed's Beige Book: Economy expanded at slight-to-modest pace

Highlights of the Fed's anecdotal economic summary:

That's a downgrade from modest previously.

Highlights:
  • Businesses see expansion continuing, many have cut outlook
  • Business activity varied across the country
  • Districts in south and west were more upbeat that midwest and great plains
  • Spending was solid on balance, housing market conditions changed little
  • Some districts suggested persistent trade tensions and slower global growth weighed on activity; early impact of GM strike was limited
  • Most expect economic expansion to continue; however many lowered their outlooks for growth in coming 6-12 months
  • A number of manufacturers reduced headcount because orders were soft, some cut hours rather than reduce staff
  • Wages rose moderately in most districts, with upwards pressure noted for lower-skill workers
  • Employers continued to use bonuses and benefits to attract and retain talent
  • Most districts characterized the recent pace of prices increases as modest
  • Retailers and manufacturers noted rising input costs
  • Shipping rates remained lower than they were earlier in the year because of excess capacity


