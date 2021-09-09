Fed's Bowman: It's likely appropriate to begin tapering this year if the data come in as expected
Comments from the Fed governor
- Says she remains encouraged about incoming data and ongoing expansion but will not prejudge outcome of policy debate among colleagues
- US has made 'great progress' on price stability
- It's likely appropriate to begin tapering this year if the data come in as expected
- US is 'very close' to goal of substantial further progress on employment
- Rise of inflation 'not surprising' given strong demand and supply side strains
- May take more time for inflation to ease
- Hopes to release central bank digital currency paper in the next few weeks
Bowman tilts a bit more to the hawkish side but she's likely to fall in line behind Powell.