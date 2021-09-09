Fed's Bowman: It's likely appropriate to begin tapering this year if the data come in as expected

Says she remains encouraged about incoming data and ongoing expansion but will not prejudge outcome of policy debate among colleagues

US has made 'great progress' on price stability

It's likely appropriate to begin tapering this year if the data come in as expected

US is 'very close' to goal of substantial further progress on employment

Rise of inflation 'not surprising' given strong demand and supply side strains

May take more time for inflation to ease

Hopes to release central bank digital currency paper in the next few weeks

Bowman tilts a bit more to the hawkish side but she's likely to fall in line behind Powell.

