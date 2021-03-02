Fed's Brainard: Fed will remain patient on monetary policy

Fed Governor Brainard discusses the economic outlook





Vaccines and spending all point to steady economic improvement

Economy still far from goals, will need patience

Increased vaccines point to strong modal outlook for 2021

Inflation low but inflation expectations have moved closer to 2%

To take 'some time' to see substantial further progress

Job market repair needs to move beyond headline unemployment rate, be 'broad-based and inclusive' of those hardest hit by pandemic recession

Nothing on the recent rise in yields. This is a re-hashing of the same things Powell has been saying for awhile.







Brainard will answer questions from a moderator after the speech, which is being hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations.





One takeaway is that she isn't leaning against the rise in yields. Silence is akin to endorsement.





On the flipside, the main point of the speech is that rates aren't rising for a long time, so that's a different kind of accommodation.

