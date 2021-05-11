Fed's Brainard: Outlook is bright but we are far from our goals

Jobs report is a reminder than realized outcomes can diverge from projections, it underscores the value of patient

Limited period of pandemic-related price increases is unlikely to durably change inflation dynamics

We will remain attentive to the risk that inflation could prove to be persistent

Sees Q2 growth stronger than Q1

Recovery is likely to be uneven and difficult to predict

Remaining patient through transitory inflation rise will help ensure that progress is not curtailed by premature tightening of financial conditions

Good reason to expect a strong employment rebound

If inflation proves to be less transitory, we have the tools to deal with that



The 'tools to tackle inflation' line bugs me. In the 1970s and 1980s the Fed had the tools as well. Developing market central banks crippled by inflation have the tools. The problem is that hiking rates isn't as easy as they would like to believe, especially with their sudden interest in lifting up the downtrodden.





