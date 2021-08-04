Feds Bullard: The last time had a run up in cases, it did not have a big impact on the economy

Feds Bullard speaks at Wall Street Journal event

James Bullard
  • The last time we had a run up in Covid cases in December/January, it did not impact the economy as much as expected
  • There has been some pretty good macroeconomic outcomes despite the pandemic
  • He thinks inflation will be more persistent than some people think
  • Sees inflation at 2 1/2% to 3% in 2022 (last week he said that inflation would settle around 2 1/2% in 2022. So he is upping his talking point at least).
  • Thinks inflation will come down but not as low as some people want
  • Does not think there will be a taper tantrum in the markets
  • Labor markets are improving and people will be matched up with jobs seven
  • Believes the Fed should taper more quickly so the Fed can be prepared to react with rates in 2022
  • Very clear that things have progressed more rapidly than the Fed had expected
  • He is moderately concerned about the housing market
  • We need to start thinking now about where we want to be in 2022
  • We don't really need asset purchases at this point. 
  • Housing market has been resilient and strong giving another reason to get out of asset purchases
  • Expects US labor market to add about 500,000 jobs a month. It is not easy to at 1 million jobs in a particular month.

