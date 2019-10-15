Fed's Bullard: Could reverse rate cuts in 2020, 2021 if economy improves again

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Bullard talking about rate hikes?

I must be in dream land. It's interesting that he is commenting about rate hikes at a time like this but if anything else, this doesn't sound like someone who is pushing really hard for another rate cut later in the month.
