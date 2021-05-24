Fed's Bullard: Expects above 2% inflation this year and next

Yahoo point interview with St. Louis Fed
- we are going to see more inflation
- expects above 2% inflation this year and next
- he thinks inflation is mostly a temporary but some will flow through to expectations
- there will come a time when we can talk more about changing monetary policy, but not time while still in pandemic
- when you are in a crisis need to exit before think about changing policy
- we'll get there in months ahead and can start thinking about altering Fed asset purchases
- antidotal evidence is overwhelming that this is a tight labor market
- businesses that can't find workers is a very frustrating thing
- there are plenty reasons why workers are not returning back to the workforce
- instability risks are higher than normal but not at an alarming level
- Fed has moved into central bank mainstream with work on climate change risk
- people are going into crypto currency with eyes wide open, not blind to volatility
comments are consistent with prior comments from Feds Bullard
