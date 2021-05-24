Fed's Bullard: Expects above 2% inflation this year and next

we are going to see more inflation



expects above 2% inflation this year and next



he thinks inflation is mostly a temporary but some will flow through to expectations



there will come a time when we can talk more about changing monetary policy, but not time while still in pandemic



when you are in a crisis need to exit before think about changing policy



we'll get there in months ahead and can start thinking about altering Fed asset purchases



antidotal evidence is overwhelming that this is a tight labor market



businesses that can't find workers is a very frustrating thing



there are plenty reasons why workers are not returning back to the workforce



instability risks are higher than normal but not at an alarming level



Fed has moved into central bank mainstream with work on climate change risk

people are going into crypto currency with eyes wide open, not blind to volatility



comments are consistent with prior comments from Feds Bullard