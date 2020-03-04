Fed's Bullard: Fed has plenty of flexibility

Bullard is head of the St. Louis Fed, speaking with media:

says he will not prejudge outcome of the March policy meeting

says a barrier to cutting rates again in March is the action just taken, would need to cite data justifying a further rate reduction

says he does not want market to over focus on march meeting so there will not be much new information in hand

says fed has plenty of flexibility and has shown it can act between meetings in volatile situations

says he is optimistic the US can handle virus outbreak effectively

asked about effectiveness of Fed rate move, notes "a person can buy a car sitting in their kitchen" with online tools

says Fed has insured against a "fairly large outbreak," further action by fed would require worse-than-expected virus spread

says Fed's local business contacts will play a particularly important role in tracking economic impact of coronavirus

Bullard hinting there is probably not going to be more action taken on March 18.

GS expect another cur that day:




















