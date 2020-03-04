Fed's Bullard: Fed has plenty of flexibility
Bullard is head of the St. Louis Fed, speaking with media:
- says he will not prejudge outcome of the March policy meeting
- says a barrier to cutting rates again in March is the action just taken, would need to cite data justifying a further rate reduction
- says he does not want market to over focus on march meeting so there will not be much new information in hand
- says fed has plenty of flexibility and has shown it can act between meetings in volatile situations
- says he is optimistic the US can handle virus outbreak effectively
- asked about effectiveness of Fed rate move, notes "a person can buy a car sitting in their kitchen" with online tools
- says Fed has insured against a "fairly large outbreak," further action by fed would require worse-than-expected virus spread
- says Fed's local business contacts will play a particularly important role in tracking economic impact of coronavirus
Bullard hinting there is probably not going to be more action taken on March 18.
