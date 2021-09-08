Fed's Bullard looks past NFP miss, reaffirms taper call

You have to be prepared for twists and turns in a crisis

Looking for job gains to average out around 500k per month this year

These numbers are going to bounce up and down

Jobs are there, it's that workers may not want those jobs right now

Fed needs optionality to raise rates in 2022

That means wrapping up asset purchases by the end of Q1 2022

Another reason to taper is the incipient housing bubble

As mentioned earlier in the week, while a softer jobs report on Friday last week may have eased taper expectations among market participants, it isn't going to put off the Fed's timeline to do so by year-end. Don't expect Bullard to be alone in having this view.