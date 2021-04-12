Fed's Bullard: Too early to talk about changing monetary policy

Better year-over-year comparisons may come in the second half of the year

Encouraged by price expectations increase in TIPS market

Watching the effects of supply-chain bottleneck effects on prices and inflation



Will be very hard to interpret inflation due to base effects

Anticipates 6.5% US economic growth for 2021

I will leave it to Powell to initiate taper talk



Bullard is the kind of guy who changes his opinions with the weather so he's always a guy to watch.





It's interesting that he's deferring to Powell on the taper. You can imagine that's the policy and it means it will be more important than ever to listen to clues from the chair. At other times, chairs prefer to let deputies float changes and that softens the blow when they come.

