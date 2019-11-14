Fed's Bullard: Yield curve in a more normal state. Could be bullish for the economy
St. Louis Fed Pres. Bullard speaking in Louisville
Fed's Bullard is losing his dovish bias after the last 3 rate cuts
- Yield curve in more normal state could be bullish for economy in 2020
- Had flagged concerns over yield curve inversion but says monetary policy now considerably more accommodative
- Risks remain but Fed cuts this year may prompt faster than expected growth, better inflation outcomes next year
- Fiscal, monetary policy will be more effective if they can work together
- Rate cuts may re-center inflation, expectations
- Time for the Fed to wait and see impact of cuts made so far this year
- Hopes the Fed has skirted the bear signaled that comes from inverted yield curve