Fed's Bullard: Yield curve in a more normal state. Could be bullish for the economy

St. Louis Fed Pres. Bullard speaking in Louisville

Yield curve in more normal state could be bullish for economy in 2020



Had flagged concerns over yield curve inversion but says monetary policy now considerably more accommodative



Risks remain but Fed cuts this year may prompt faster than expected growth, better inflation outcomes next year



Fiscal, monetary policy will be more effective if they can work together



Rate cuts may re-center inflation, expectations



Time for the Fed to wait and see impact of cuts made so far this year



Hopes the Fed has skirted the bear signaled that comes from inverted yield curve

Fed's Bullard is losing his dovish bias after the last 3 rate cuts