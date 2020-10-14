Fed's Clarida: Perhaps another year before US GDP reaches pre-pandemic peak

Will take longer for full employment to return

Economic data since May 'surprisingly strong' though the outlook remains uncertain and dependent on the virus and successful mitigation efforts

Canada service sector lags but rebound otherwise 'broad'



New framework elevates the importance of keeping inflation expectations well-anchored at 2%

"While economic recovery since the spring collapse has been robust, let us not forget that full economic recovery from the COVID-19 recession has a long way to go," he said in a dazzling bit of stating-the-obvious.

