Fed's Clarida: Perhaps another year before US GDP reaches pre-pandemic peak

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the Fed vice chair

  • Will take longer for full employment to return
  • Economic data since May 'surprisingly strong' though the outlook remains uncertain and dependent on the virus and successful mitigation efforts
  • Canada service sector lags but rebound otherwise 'broad'
  • New framework elevates the importance of keeping inflation expectations well-anchored at 2%
"While economic recovery since the spring collapse has been robust, let us not forget that full economic recovery from the COVID-19 recession has a long way to go," he said in a dazzling bit of stating-the-obvious.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose