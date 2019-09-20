Fed's Clarida: All the FOMC agrees economy is in a good place

Clarida on CNBC





There is a range of views on the committee right now



We will act as appropriate

Will take decisions meeting by meeting

Going into October and beyond, we'll go one meeting at a time

We're going to be very attentive to data and to risks to the outlook

We clearly have a slowing global economy

There are some deflationary forces in the pipeline

Negative factors have been worsening since the start of the year

Global growth has been worsening

Not surprised US economy is resilient

Economy has done well this year

I think a lot of the flattening of the US yield curve was money flowing in to take advantage of higher yields

Higher US rates are symptom of strength, not weakness



Quarterly tax payments and Treasury bond sales were behind upward adjustment in repos, it was larger than expected

The US is much less sensitive to oil shocks now because of US production

The consumer is in good shape, the savings rate is higher

"I can never remember a time in my career when the consumer has been in better shape."

We think its important to put inflation in place policies to meet inflation near target

We are starting to see inflation trend towards target



Clarida didn't leave anything to chew on. You would think they sent him out there for a reason but it's tough to read anything into this. What message did he want to send? Maybe that the Fed is taking it one meeting at a time?





He was also a bit negative on global growth and hinted at using a risk management approach. That's a bit dovish but it's a small signal to take.

