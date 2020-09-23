Fed's Clarida: Not even going to think about raising rates until actual inflation is at 2%

Fed expects to keep rates lower for longer

Judgement on any inflation overshoot will be made closer to the time

US needs to spend 'some time' with inflation above 2% to offset time spent below it

US should see a "pretty impressive" return of low unemployment

Overshooting of inflation an "academic point" until economy recovers

Additional fiscal support will likely be needed for US recovery

This is taking on a dovish tone because of some of the things said yesterday but these comments are watering down the forward guidance.

