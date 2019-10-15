Fed's Daly: News on US economy is 'largely positive'

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the San Francisco Fed President:

  • Fed has yet to achieve inflation goals
  • Jobs growth strong
  • Consumer spending healthy
  • Headwinds including trade uncertainty, slower growth have 'started to gust'
  • Two cuts this year should help sustain the expansion despite headwinds
She doesn't sound too eager to gut again but the SF Fed doesn't have a vote until 2021.

Daly is a dove and the tone of the comments makes me worry that the FOMC isn't planning to cut this month and that the 70% priced into markets is far too aggressive.

