Fed's Daly: News on US economy is 'largely positive'

Fed has yet to achieve inflation goals

Jobs growth strong

Consumer spending healthy

Headwinds including trade uncertainty, slower growth have 'started to gust'

Two cuts this year should help sustain the expansion despite headwinds

She doesn't sound too eager to gut again but the SF Fed doesn't have a vote until 2021.





Daly is a dove and the tone of the comments makes me worry that the FOMC isn't planning to cut this month and that the 70% priced into markets is far too aggressive.

