Fed's Daly: Inflation pop was expected

I really do see these price rises as temporary

Let's get through this volatile period so we can see where the economy really is

Cites used cars and tourism as one-off factors

Long-term inflation expectations are steady

Policy is in a great place right now

I'm really confident we're going to have a strong fall

It is appropriate to talk about tapering

It's premature to talk about rate increases

We need to see how much closer we can get to full employment before we start talking about rate hikes

We'll be in a good position to taper at year end or early next year

Here are the Fed inflation projections from March and December. Show me where high inflation was 'expected'. They're up to 3.1-3.5% on the central tendency now. How much higher to come?





