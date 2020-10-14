Fed's Daly reaffirms very loose FOMC monetary policy

President of the San Francisco Federal Reserve branch Mary Daly spoke earlier, from the Q&A now.

Says will not trade millions of jobs just to avoid lifting stocks.

"Full employment, the idea that everyone who wants a job can get a job, is the foundation for ensuring more equitable outcomes."







---

Translation:

That is, a green light for stocks (and risk-related assets too) to gain. Fed will be keeping loose policy for some time to come. The Fed is not even thinking about thinking about raising rates they say.





Yep, more of this:







