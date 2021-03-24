Fed's Daly says the US economy still needs support, economy a long way from goals

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

President of the San Francisco Federal Reserve branch Mary Daly 

Headlines via Reuters:

  •  says she expects pretty strong economic bounce back in fall, more moderate growth after
  • says US economy a 'long way' from goals
  • declines to say when she expects rates liftoff, says will need 'healthy dose of patience'
  • says economy is on a good trajectory to reopen in the fall, though far from being able to say this is over
  • says she does not see any broad, pervasive signs of frothy financial conditions
  • says not seeing much pressure on wages at all

No departure from what is standard Federal Reserve scripting at the moment. 

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose