Fed's Daly says the US economy still needs support, economy a long way from goals

President of the San Francisco Federal Reserve branch Mary Daly

Headlines via Reuters:

says she expects pretty strong economic bounce back in fall, more moderate growth after

says US economy a 'long way' from goals

declines to say when she expects rates liftoff, says will need 'healthy dose of patience'

says economy is on a good trajectory to reopen in the fall, though far from being able to say this is over

says she does not see any broad, pervasive signs of frothy financial conditions

says not seeing much pressure on wages at all

No departure from what is standard Federal Reserve scripting at the moment.



