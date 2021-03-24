Fed's Daly says the US economy still needs support, economy a long way from goals
President of the San Francisco Federal Reserve branch Mary Daly
Headlines via Reuters:
- says she expects pretty strong economic bounce back in fall, more moderate growth after
- says US economy a 'long way' from goals
- declines to say when she expects rates liftoff, says will need 'healthy dose of patience'
- says economy is on a good trajectory to reopen in the fall, though far from being able to say this is over
- says she does not see any broad, pervasive signs of frothy financial conditions
- says not seeing much pressure on wages at all
No departure from what is standard Federal Reserve scripting at the moment.