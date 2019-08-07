Fed's Evan: Economic headwinds mean cutting rates further could be reasonable

Chicago Fed Pres. Charles Evans speaking

on basis of the low US inflation alone, July interest rate cut was justified and more policy accommodation needed



economic headwinds mean cutting rates further could be reasonable



brinkmanship trade negotiations mean volatility, we have to be paying attention



could also argue that risk management calls for more accommodation



he sees midcycle adjustment as Fed now aiming for 50 basis points below neutral rate, rather than 50 basis points above



long-run neutral rate is 2.75%, could be lower now because of headwinds



looking at data, business commentary to determine whether more accommodation needed



he took note of overnight rate cuts in Asia, will be digesting everything that's going on



he still expects 2.25% US GDP growth this year



US labor market still looks good; a slowdown would pose risks to growth



inflation outlook along calls for more accommodation



Fed can pursue accommodative stance with current inflation



Could take view that events have created more headwinds



Feds Evans is a signaling support for lowering the Fed funds rate further. Evans is a voting member.













