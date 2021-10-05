Fed's Evans: I'm comfortable that prices will come down as supply chains improve

Evans on CNBC





Bottlenecks are taking longer to resolve

I think inflation will be coming down

Once prices come down we're still going to be in a low interest rate world

"We've made a lot of progress" towards substantial further progress

Expects unemployment below 5% this year



Expects unemployment at end 2022 to be near 3.5%

I think it's important that we maintain the public's trust on our financial actions and disclosures

We've heard all this before from Evans.

